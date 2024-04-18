SBU Detains MP Shufrych's Aide Who Financed Russian Guard In Crimea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has detained an aide to Ukrainian MP Nestor Shufrych, who financed the Russian Guard in Crimea.

The security agency said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The security service has collected evidence on another suspect in the case of MP Nestor Shufryc. He is suspected of financing the Russian Guard in temporarily occupied Crimea. According to the case file, this perpetrator was responsible for the legal aspects of the fraud. In particular, he was engaged in concluding a contract with the entities of the Russian Guard for the protection of elite real estate in Crimea controlled by the MP," the post said.

The SBU said that more than half a million Russian rubles had been transferred to the accounts of the occupiers in just three months. The purpose of the payments was to provide "paramilitary security services" for the MP's objects on the peninsula.

In September 2023, MP Nestor Shufrych was charged with treason according to the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine. In early February 2024, he was declared a suspect in financing the Russian Guard in temporarily occupied Crimea.

SBU investigators and operatives detained Shufrych's business partner and served him with a suspicion notice under Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territory or state border of Ukraine). An investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime.