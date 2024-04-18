Missile Strike Damaged Infrastructure Facility And Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An infrastructure facility and an enterprise were damaged in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian missile attack.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"As a result of a missile attack on our region, an infrastructure facility and an enterprise were damaged in the Dnipro district. There are still two fires blazing," he said in the post.

He added that the information is being clarified.

As reported earlier, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dnipro district, injuring two people.