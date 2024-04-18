Missile Strike Damaged Infrastructure Facility And Enterprise In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An infrastructure facility and an enterprise were damaged in the Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of a Russian missile attack.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Serhii Lysak, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"As a result of a missile attack on our region, an infrastructure facility and an enterprise were damaged in the Dnipro district. There are still two fires blazing," he said in the post. Read also:
Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk
region with missiles, casualties reported
He added that the information is being clarified.
As reported earlier, Russian troops launched a missile attack on the Dnipro district, injuring two people.
