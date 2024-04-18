In Chernihiv Region, Russians Use Drones To Attack Car Delivering Bread To Store

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Novhorod-Siverskyi district of the Chernihiv region, Russians attacked a car of a local bakery with drones.
The head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, reported this on his Facebook page, Ukrinform reported.
"Today, the enemy attacked a bakery's vehicle with drones while it was unloading food near a store in one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siverskyi district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. The driver received a mild blast concussion," Chaus wrote. Read also:
As reported earlier, a search and rescue operation was completed in Chernihiv at the site of a Russian missile strike on April 17. 18 people were killed.
