SJB Gives Written Assurance To Catholic Church On Easter Attacks

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has given a written assurance to the Catholic Church on the steps it will take over the investigations into the Easter Sunday attacks.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith said that while the SJB has given a written assurance, the National People's Power (NPP) has not yet given such assurences.

He also recalled that former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had given a verbal assurance but did not keep his word.

The Cardinal also said that the Catholic Church has received the remaining parts of the report submitted by the presidential commission which investigated the Easter Sunday attacks.

Meanwhile, Parliament is to hold a fresh three-day debate on the Easter Sunday attacks following the revelations made by former President Maithripala Sirisena.

The Committee on Parliamentary Business has decided that Parliament will be in session on the 24th, 25th and 26th of April and in accordance to a motion brought by the Opposition, an Adjournment Debate on the Easter Sunday attack will be held on the said three days, Acting Secretary General of Parliament Chaminda Kularatne said.

Over 250 people were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks on 21 April 2019. (Colombo Gazette)