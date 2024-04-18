Australian women-only art exhibit requested to open doors to men viewers

(MENAFN) In a significant ruling, an Australian museum has been directed to overturn its policy barring male visitors from a ladies-only art exhibit, following a complaint that alleged discrimination on the basis of gender. The Tasmanian Civil and Administrative Tribunal (TASCAT) issued the decision, stating that the Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) in Hobart must cease the practice of excluding men from its Ladies Lounge installation.



The controversy arose after a male visitor, Jason Lau, filed a complaint when he was denied entry to the exhibit despite paying the museum's entry fee. Launched in 2020, the Ladies Lounge is described as an opulent space where female visitors are treated to food and champagne while enjoying artworks from MONA's collection, including pieces by renowned artists like Picasso and Sidney Nolan, as well as antiquities from various cultures.



The exhibition, curated by artist Kirsha Kaechele, was designed to provide a unique and exclusive experience for female patrons. However, the tribunal ruled that the gender-based restriction violated the rights of men and constituted direct discrimination. Deputy President Richard Grueber emphasized that the policy failed to demonstrate a clear connection to promoting opportunities for female artists, thereby undermining its purported intent.



The decision highlights the ongoing debate surrounding gender-based policies and their implications for equality and inclusion in cultural institutions. While MONA's Ladies Lounge aimed to create a space for women to engage with art in a supportive environment, the tribunal's ruling underscores the importance of ensuring equal access to artistic experiences for all visitors, regardless of gender.



As museums and galleries continue to navigate questions of representation and accessibility, the case serves as a reminder of the need to balance the promotion of diverse voices and perspectives with principles of equality and nondiscrimination. Moving forward, the ruling may prompt institutions to reassess their policies to ensure they align with legal and ethical standards of inclusivity and fairness.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108110167