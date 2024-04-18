Conor McGregor`s UFC comeback date unveiled

(MENAFN) UFC fans can mark their calendars for an eagerly awaited event as former champion Conor McGregor is set to make his much-anticipated return to the octagon in June, UFC President Dana White confirmed over the weekend. McGregor, whose last professional fight ended abruptly due to a leg injury in 2021, will face off against Michael Chandler in a welterweight showdown, capping off the UFC's International Fight Week in Las Vegas.



The announcement comes after months of speculation and anticipation among fans and pundits alike, with McGregor's return generating significant buzz in the mixed martial arts community. White revealed that Chandler, currently ranked sixth in the lightweight division, had been eager for the bout following their coaching stints on last year's season of the UFC's reality TV show, "The Ultimate Fighter."



Discussing the timing of McGregor's comeback, White emphasized the importance of ensuring the Irish fighter's readiness for competition. He noted that while Chandler had been prepared for the matchup, McGregor needed time to prioritize his training and recovery before committing to the fight.



McGregor's storied career in the UFC has been marked by a series of remarkable victories and milestones. From his memorable 13-second knockout of featherweight champion Jose Aldo in 2015 to becoming the promotion's first two-division champion with a victory over Eddie Alvarez in 2016, McGregor has consistently captured the imagination of fans with his skill and charisma.



However, McGregor's career trajectory has also seen its share of setbacks and challenges. Despite his early successes, McGregor's tenure as a double champion was marred by inactivity, leading to the stripping of both titles. His sporadic appearances in the octagon have been met with mixed results, including a devastating loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021, where he suffered a leg injury that prematurely ended the bout.



As McGregor prepares to step back into the spotlight, fans and analysts alike will be closely watching to see if he can reclaim his past glory and solidify his legacy as one of the UFC's most iconic figures. With his clash against Chandler set to headline an eventful night in Las Vegas, anticipation for McGregor's return is at an all-time high, promising an electrifying showdown for MMA enthusiasts worldwide.

MENAFN18042024000045015687ID1108110166