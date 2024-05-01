Badshah On What Makes Numbers Important: ‘It’S An Indicator Of Love’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood rapper and musician Badshah is over the moon with the love for his album 'Ek Tha Raja', which he said has touched almost 150 million views from all platforms. He said that numbers are important as it is an“indicator of love.”

Badshah took to Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself walking on the treadmill as he talked about his album.

The rapper, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, started by saying that he has“two-three important updates.”

“Firstly, thank you all from my heart for giving 'Ek Tha Raja' so much love. Today, also while I was shooting, there were a bunch of people, who were shooting for a making of a song I was shooting for, and they came up and said“bhaiya, album is on repeat and in the office, we played the songs. It feels so good hearing all this...”

“Thank you so much. 75 Million streams hogaye hai sirf Spotify main and overall saare platforms milaker lagbhag 150 million streams,” he said.

Badshah then added:“Numbers are also an indicator of love. Thank you so much.”

In other news, the 'Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai' hitmaker visited the new Parliament building and tagged it as a celebration of India's diverse tapestry and cultural heritage.