Eager To Harness AI To Bring Societal Benefit For 'Bharat': Openai's First Employee In India

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Sam Altman-run ChatGPT developer OpenAI is eager to contribute to India's artificial intelligence (AI) mission by collaborating with developers, users and policymakers, Pragya Misra, the company's Public Policy & Partnerships lead in the country, said on Wednesday.

Misra, who earlier worked at Meta-owned WhatsApp and caller identification app Truecaller, is the first employee of OpenAI in India.

"Excited to share that I've joined OpenAI as their first hire in India to lead Public Policy and Partnerships to advance OpenAI's values of safety, transparency, and human-centric innovation," she posted on X social media platform.

Misra said that OpenAI is eager to contribute to India's AI mission "by collaborating with developers, users, academics, civil society, and policymakers to harness AI's potential for societal benefit for Bharat".

In March, the government approved the AI mission with an outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

The mission will establish a comprehensive ecosystem catalysing AI innovation through strategic programmes and partnerships across the public and private sectors.

Misra earlier served as the Director of Public Affairs for Truecaller, where she collaborated closely with ministries, investors, key stakeholders, and media partners.

Prior to that, she worked for three years with Facebook (now Meta), and was the first employee for WhatsApp as well for India.