(MENAFN) Nikolay Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, has declared that investigators have established a connection between the perpetrators of last month's terrorist attack in Moscow and Ukrainian nationalists. The attack, which took place at Crocus City Hall, resulted in the tragic loss of over 140 lives.



During a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Patrushev reiterated Moscow's suspicions regarding Ukraine's alleged involvement in the atrocity. He announced that investigations had confirmed a link between the individual responsible for the terrorist attack and Ukrainian nationalists.



The attack sparked a swift response from Russian authorities, leading to the arrest of four suspected gunmen in a region bordering Ukraine mere hours after the incident. Russian officials had previously characterized the suspects as radical Islamists and claimed to have uncovered a money trail connecting them to Ukrainian nationalists. It's alleged that the group received instructions from their handler to escape across the border into Ukraine.



Patrushev emphasized Russia's commitment to bringing all those responsible for the heinous crime to justice. He vowed that perpetrators, accomplices, and organizers of the terrorist attack, as well as affiliated individuals, would face deserved punishment, regardless of their attempts to evade capture.



However, the assertion of a Ukrainian link to the attack has been met with denial from Kiev, which initially accused Moscow of orchestrating the massacre. Ukraine's Western allies have also refuted any involvement, insisting that evidence points to ISIS-K, an Afghanistan-based offshoot of the Islamic State terrorist organization, as the perpetrator. ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack.



The conflicting narratives surrounding the Moscow terror attack underscore the complexities and geopolitical tensions in the region. As investigations continue and diplomatic discussions unfold, the truth behind the perpetrators and their motives remains a subject of intense scrutiny and debate on the international stage.

