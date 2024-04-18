CM Arvind Kejriwal Eating Mangoes, Sweets To Raise Blood Sugar Level: ED Tells Delhi Court

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said in a Delhi court that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was deliberately eating mangoes and other high-carb food to raise his blood sugar level to build a case for bail.

While arguing the matter before Special Judge Rakesh Syal of Rouse Avenue Court, Special Counsel Zoheb Hossain for Enforcement Directorate (ED) told him that this is a basis to create grounds for bail.

Hossain went on to say that while CM Kejriwal is claiming high sugar levels, he is having mangoes, sweets, etc., in jail.

On the other hand, CM Kejriwal's advocate, Vivek Jain opposed the federal agency's submission and said that the counsel is playing by the gallery and is making statements for the media.

After a brief hearing, the court sought a medical report from Tihar Jail authorities on the CM's diet and listed the matter for hearing on Friday.

While the ED's allegation on AAP supremo having sweets in jail only came before the court on Thursday, the issue was figured prominently on social media since a day ago.

A post of X read that one of the user's sources in Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had revealed that CM Kejriwal is taking high-sugar food deliberately to increase his sugar level so that he can use it as a reason to get bail.

“He is not only forcing jail authorities to give him sugar-laden high glycemic index drinks and food early in the morning but also his family is sending him sugar and carb-laden food so that his blood sugar rises,” the post reads.

It is noteworthy that CM Kejriwal's lawyers had gone at length detailing his health earlier, saying he was diabetic when he was sent to custody. Kejriwal's counsel had informed the court that his blood sugar level dropped to 46 and argued that in such circumstances, he should be allowed to consult his doctor three times a week via video conferencing.

However, Special Public Prosecutor (ED) Simon Benjamin had contended that jail facilities are equipped to provide medical examination, suggesting that CM Kejriwal could be examined there, and expressed his intent to file a reply on the application.

Meanwhile, another user posted:“Every day Kejru asks for high sugar food like juice, banana etc. and he gets high carb food! The plan is to show high sugar and get out of jail. This has been told by your top sources. Whether this is true will be known in a few days!”

Last week, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar in his press statement said that Kejriwal is making people a fool with the news of losing weight and falling sick.

“Everyone should know that he is luxuriously enjoying his salads and palak paneer,” he said.

On Monday, Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended CM Kejriwal's judicial custody till April 23 in the money laundering case related to an alleged excise policy scam being probed by the ED.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo was produced before Judge Baweja on Monday on the expiry of his previously granted 14-day judicial custody.