Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Pays Visit To USA

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov visited theUnited States at the invitation of President of the UN GeneralAssembly Dennis Francis, Azernews reports, citingthe Ministry.

Shahbazov will participate in the topical discussions oneliminating the gap in energy availability and transitioning tocarbon-free energy systems, which will be held in New York on April19 within the framework of the UN General Assembly's SustainabilityWeek.

A number of issues, such as energy availability, transition todecarbonisation systems, energy connections, and the and thepromotion of investments in renewable energy sources, are expectedto be discussed at the event.

Bilateral meetings are planned as part of the trip.