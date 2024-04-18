The Emirates Center for Mobility Research of UAE University, participates in DRIFTx

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Al Ain: The Emirates Center for Mobility Research of UAE University, has partnered with DRIFTx, a global platform for smart, autonomous, and sustainable urban mobility across air, land and sea. Held from 25-26 April 2024 at Yas Marina, Abu Dhabi, the event will gather industry experts, entrepreneurs, and decision makers to help shape the future of transportation and sustainable mobility.



Hosted by the Department of Municipalities and Transport – Abu Dhabi (DMT), and organised in partnership with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), Abu Dhabi’s Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry (SAVI) cluster, and Bayanat, DRIFTx aims to emerge as a key platform for global thought leaders and innovators to explore, showcase and demonstrate the latest in smart, autonomous, and sustainable mobility solutions from all over the world.



Prof. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at UAE University, said: "The participation of UAE University in this exhibition, represented by the Emirates Center for Mobility Research, comes on the lights of our understanding of the university’s crucial role in supporting the common national goals of catalysing discussions and collaborations amongst the various stakeholders in the mobility sector for the sake of shaping the future of the sector, and also to anchor Abu Dhabi’s position as a global capital for sustainable mobility”.



Dr. Hamad Al Jassmi, Director of Emirates Center for Mobility Research, said: “Being the academic partner of DRIFTx, our aim is to strengthen industry-academia collaborative ties on the basis of the center’s 20 years of experience in the domain of collaborative applied research and consultancy at the transportation sector. We strive to create a UAE-based model to achieve UAE’s vision towards creating a knowledge-based economy through interdisciplinary and inter-sectoral research and innovation. DRIFTx is a perfect platform to encourage more stakeholders for an open dialogue and further collaborations on a sector that yet holds a lot of potential for exciting advancements”



Serving as a multi-disciplinary platform to showcase the future of mobility that is unfolding in Abu Dhabi, DRIFTx also seeks to present an opportunity to share insights, collaborate, and highlight the latest in smart and autonomous vehicle innovations across air, land and sea. The event will also feature engaging discussions, interactive exhibitions, live demonstrations, and networking sessions, to drive the transformation of the global urban mobility sector.



