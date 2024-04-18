FSB reports arrest of second suspect who tried to murder Ukrainian defector

(MENAFN) Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced the detention of a second suspect in connection with the attempted assassination of a former Ukrainian secret police agent in Moscow. The incident, which occurred last week, targeted Vasily Prozorov, a former operative of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), the successor to the Soviet KGB. While Prozorov survived the attack, his driver, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the explosion, escaped unharmed.



According to the FSB, the detained individual is accused of delivering the components used to construct the bomb that detonated Prozorov's car. The agency revealed that the explosive materials were concealed within a box containing manicure tools and hair care products, allegedly sent by SBU officers. The parcel was reportedly received by a woman residing in Warsaw, Poland, who then forwarded it to a private transport company for delivery to Moscow.



The arrested courier is said to have received the package in Lithuania and transported it to the Russian capital by car. Upon arrival, he allegedly handed the box to a Russian citizen in his early 40s, who had ties to the SBU and carried out the attack under instructions from the sender.



The FSB has announced that the detained suspect has been remanded into custody and is believed to have assembled the explosive device under the guidance of a Ukrainian handler.



Investigations are ongoing to identify all individuals involved in organizing and executing the assassination attempt, including foreign nationals, with the aim of holding them accountable under Russian law.



The incident underscores the complex dynamics of espionage and covert operations between Russia and Ukraine, highlighting the persistent tensions and hostilities between the two neighboring countries. As authorities continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the attack, questions remain regarding the motives and broader implications of such targeted actions on foreign soil.

