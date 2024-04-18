Decisions Taken At COP29 To Find Their Development Within Organization: CICA's Secgen

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



The decisions that will be made at COP29 will continue todevelop within the CICA, CICA Secretary General Kairat Sarybay saidat a briefing, Azernews reports.

“At the proposal of the president of Azerbaijan, we will lookfor synergy between COP29 and the upcoming important event forCICA-the Council of Foreign Ministers of the organisation-so thatthey can create synergy,” Sarybay noted.

Azerbaijan was elected chair country of the CICA for 2024–2026by the decision of the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers datedMarch 19, 2024.

According to the decision, as part of its chairmanship in 2024,Azerbaijan should host the CICA Council of Foreign Ministers and,in 2026, the CICA Council of Heads of State and Government(summit).

For the first time, the initiative to convene CICA was putforward by Kazakhstan on October 5, 1992, during the 47th sessionof the UN General Assembly. The goal of the initiative is to createan effective and comprehensive security organisation in Asia.