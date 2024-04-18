Having A Driving Skill Highly Desirable For Job Seekers: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Having a driving skill is highly desirable for job seekers across different sectors such as manufacturing, e-commerce, construction, tourism, and customer service, among others, a new report revealed on Thursday.

According to the global hiring and matching platform Indeed, about 53 per cent of employers have highlighted the importance of driving proficiency as a desired skill.

Despite a four per cent drop in job openings requiring driving skills from March 2023 to March 2024, there has been a significant 10 per cent increase in job seeker interest.

"The data highlights a paradox where fewer job opportunities coexist with a rising number of job seekers eager to fill these roles," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

"This could indicate a tougher competition among candidates, but also underscores the importance of possessing robust driving skills," he added.

According to the report, the demand for driving skills remains high because of its vital role in operations across multiple sectors, including retail, logistics, and customer service.

As companies increasingly seek multi-faceted employees, those who bring additional skills such as customer interaction and logistical coordination to their driving ability are more likely to stand out.

Currently, salaries for driving jobs range from Rs 15,104 to Rs 25,709 per month, reflecting the diverse scope and responsibility of these roles within different industries, the report said.