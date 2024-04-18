Former Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma Electrocuted

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Deputy Minister Palitha Thewarapperuma passed away after being electrocuted, the Police said.

The former United National Party (UNP) MP was electrocuted in his garden and was admitted to hospital.

He passed away on admission to the Kalutara Hospital.

Thewarapperuma was appointed as the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Wayamba Development and Cultural Affairs in the United National Party led Government in 2015.

In July 2016, Theewarapperuma went on hunger strike demanding the authorities to admit nine children in to a public school.

He also attempted suicide by hanging himself and was admitted to hospital and underwent a bypass surgery.