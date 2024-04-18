'If Anything Happens To My Wife, I'll..', Imran Khan Alleges Pak Army Chief's Direct Involvement In Wife's Imprisonment

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and former prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently serving a jail sentence, accused Army Chief General Asim Munir of being directly accountable for the imprisonment of his wife, Bushra Bibi reported that Bushra Bibi, 49, was convicted in a corruption case as well as in the case of illegal marriage with Khan, 71, and is currently held in detention at their Bani Gala residence in the suburbs of Islamabad Khan in a conversation with journalists at Adiala Jail where he is currently incarcerated hurled allegations against the army chief, according to a long post uploaded on Khan's official X account.“General Asim Munir is directly involved in the sentence awarded to my wife,” Khan said, adding that the judge who convicted her said that he was forced to make the decision Read: Pakistan news: Ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14 years in Toshakhana case. Details here“If anything happens to my wife, I will not leave Asim Munir, I will not leave Asim Munir as long as I am alive. I will expose his unconstitutional and illegal steps,” he threatened said there was a law of the jungle in the country and all was being done by the“king of the jungle”.“If the king of the jungle wants, all the cases of Nawaz Sharif are forgiven, and when he wants, we are punished in three cases in five days,” he alleged, aged 71, has been lodged at Adiala Jail since August of the previous year, while Bushra Bibi has been confined to Khan's Bani Gala residence, which has been converted into a sub-jail. She was sentenced in February in the case related to an 'un-Islamic nikah'.Also Read: Pakistan court suspends Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's sentence in Toshakhana caseEarlier this month, during a corruption case hearing at Adiala Jail, Khan informed the judge of an alleged attempt to poison his wife. He claimed that she exhibited skin and tongue marks as side effects of the alleged poisoning.

However, Bushra Bibi's personal physician conducted a medical examination and confirmed that she had not been exposed to any poisonous substance.(With inputs from PTI)

