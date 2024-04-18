Ooredoo Launches 'CCTV As A Service' For Businesses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ooredoo has launched 'CCTV As a Service' solution. This all-inclusive security surveillance package is designed to assist businesses in meeting the Ministry of Interior's (MOI) regulations for round-the-clock IP-based security surveillance, providing an essential service for various business sectors that require constant monitoring and security of their premises.

Understanding the need for compliant, state-of-the-art surveillance technology, Ooredoo's new service offers flexibility and scalability to adapt to future needs and regulations. It ensures real-time managed information, pay-as-you-grow cost management, and 24/7 availability with specialist support.

The service includes the deployment of active surveillance components at customer premises, local storage at customer sites, management alerts, active support, and many more innovative features. This makes it an attractive proposition for any large and small organisations seeking MOI-compliant advanced video surveillance.

Prices start from just QR1,300 per month for a four-camera setup and the service includes all installation, cabling, NVR, and monitor. It is a comprehensive solution encompassing software, cameras, installation, after-sales support, and more.

Thani Ali I A AL Malki, Chief Business Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, commented on the launch:“At Ooredoo, we are committed to providing innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. 'CCTV As A Service' is a testament to this commitment, offering an end-to-end, managed solution that is not only MOI compliant but also scalable and flexible.”