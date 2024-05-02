Police Academy Delegation Visits US

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: A delegation from the Police Academy of the United States visited to learn about the tasks and curriculum used at the New York Police Academy and the United States Military Academy at West Point, along with its associated training entities.

The Ministry of Interior said today that Major-General Dr. Abdullah Yousuf Al Mal, who is the Legal Advisor to the Minister of Interior and General Supervisor of the Police Academy, led the delegation.

The visit aimed to strengthen mutual cooperation, exchange expertise in the academic and training fields, and share expertise with relevant training and educational entities.

It was confirmed that Major-General Dr. Abdullah Yousuf Al Mal met with the Chief of the New York Police Department after visiting the Department and its affiliated operational centers.