UAE: Who Was Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Companion Of The Late Sheikh Zayed?

Late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who passed away on Wednesday, was Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. He previously held the position of Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi; Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Vice Chairman of the Supreme Petroleum Council.

In November 2018, the road between Al Ain and Dubai was renamed in his honour.

Sheikh Tahnoun is the brother-in-law of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan through the marriage of his sister, Sheikha Hessa, to Sheikh Zayed.

Close companion

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was a close companion of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and he gained valuable experience and knowledge from the Founding Father. Sheikh Tahnoun was well-versed in the affairs of Al Ain and its people, having served as the Ruler's Representative in the Eastern Region (now Al Ain).

He was one of the men in whom late Sheikh Zayed placed absolute trust, and he appointed him to his first official position on September 11, 1966, as Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Chairman of Al Ain Municipality, just one month after Sheikh Zayed assumed power in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Tahnoun played a pivotal role in the establishment of the UAE, working closely with Sheikh Zayed on the sincere efforts that culminated in the declaration of the Union on December 2, 1971. Prior to the Union, he served as Minister of Municipalities and Agriculture from July 1, 1971, and was also appointed Ruler's Representative in the Eastern Region of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on August 9 of the same year.

Under an Emiri decree on July 8, 1972, he was appointed as a member of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and the Arab Economy (currently known as the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development) and as Chairman of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) in 1973.

In 1974, a decree was issued appointing Sheikh Tahnoun as Chairman of the Department of Municipality and Agriculture in Al Ain the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority formed its Board of Directors, Sheikh Tahnoun was appointed as a member. His membership was subsequently renewed in 1980.

In 1977, he became Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Department of Agriculture and Municipalities in Al Ain. He was also appointed by the UAE President as a member of the Supreme Petroleum Council in 1988.

Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan was known for his close ties and direct communication with the people of Al Ain. Most of his official positions and his distinguished record of service to the country and its citizens were focused on his work in the city, making him close to the concerns of its citizens and directly involved in their joys and occasions.

