Qterminals Becomes Official Training Partner Of Feyenoord Club

Doha, Qatar: QTerminals has announced its partnership as Official Training Partner for the period 2024-2027 for Feyenoord Club in Rotterdam.

Qterminals, a well-known and respected international ports and terminals service provider has entered into an agreement with the club, which means that QTerminals will have its logo on the training kit for the next three years.

This concerns the uniforms of Feyenoord 1, Feyenoord Women 1 and all teams of Feyenoord Academy. In addition, QTerminals will play a crucial role in supporting Feyenoord's community programmes.

Feyenoord's CCO Ruud van der Knaap said:“This new partnership with QTerminals speaks volumes about the level of trust and appreciation the corporate sector has for the path the club has been on for the last couple of years.

“It furthermore illustrates Feyenoord's longstanding ties with the companies that call the port, the city of Rotterdam and the region as a whole their home.”

“Over 300 businesses from the Greater Rijnmond area have partnered with Feyenoord, putting the club at the centre of the biggest corporate network in the region.”

“Interest in the business opportunities we offer continues to grow and one of the more noteworthy aspects is that companies – such as QTerminals – are especially keen on the many successful community programmes Feyenoord runs on a daily basis.”

“It is good to see that making a difference in our communities makes us stand out and we look forward to continue bringing positive change in the city and the greater Rotterdam area together with our partners for years to come.”

André Kramer, CEO of QTerminals Kramer Rotterdam said:“With this multi-year partnership, we want to strengthen our long-term bond with Feyenoord and enhance our presence in the Port of Rotterdam, Europe's largest container port. I look at this partnership as an important milestone in a family business that was established by my father sixty years ago.”

Kramer Group, of which QTerminals became a majority shareholder in August 2023, has been a member of Feyenoord's partnership family since 2010. QTerminals Kramer Group operates in six locations in the Port of Rotterdam, five of which are situated at the Maasvlakte and one at the Eem-/Waalhaven.