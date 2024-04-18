Southern Railway Launches Special Trains To And From Chennai For Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Polls Check Time, Route & Details

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Southern Railway has started special train services between Chennai Central Railway Station and Bangalore's Whitefield Railway Station to facilitate voters in reaching their polling stations and returning home. The southern state of Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to polls on Friday, April 19 are the timings, routes, and details of the special train servicesDr MGR Chennai Central-Whitefield-Dr MGR ChennaiTrain number 06005/06006, the Dr. MGR Chennai Central train, will depart at 5:35 am on April 18 (Thursday) and April 20 (Saturday). It is scheduled to arrive at its destination, Whitefield, at noon on the same day the return journey, the train will depart from Whitefield as Dr. MGR Chennai Central Special at 1:00 pm on April 18 (Thursday) and 20 (Saturday). It is expected to reach its destination, Dr. MGR Chennai Central, at 7:00 pm on the same day read: Tamil Nadu news: CM MK Stalin plays football amid Lok Sabha election campaign in Chennai | Watch videoAn official notification provides the coach composition for this train as follows:1 AC First Class Coach2 AC Two Tier Coaches6 AC Three Tier Coaches7 Sleeper Class Coaches3 General Second Class Coaches1 Pantry Car1 Second Class Coach (Divyangjan Friendly)1 Luggage cum Brake VanIn addition to this service, Southern Railway will also offer special train services between Tambaram and Kanyakumari, as well as between Chennai Egmore and Coimbatore during the Lok Sabha elections – Kanyakumari superfast specialTrain number 06001/06002, Tambaram – Kanyakumari superfast special, will depart from Tambaram at 4:45 pm on April 18 and 20. It is scheduled to arrive at its destination, Kanyakumari, at 4:40 am on the following day, TOI reported quoting zonal railway's statement the return journey, the Kanyakumari – Tambaram superfast special will depart from the station at 8:30 pm on April 19 and 21. It is expected to reach its destination the next day at 9:20 am read: Indian Railways to run Summer Special Vande Bharat Express trains in April. Check out routes, timings, and stopsChennai Egmore – Coimbatore specialTrain number 06003/06004, Chennai Egmore – Coimbatore special, is scheduled to depart from Chennai Egmore at 4:25 pm on April 18 and 20. It will arrive at its destination, Coimbatore, at 8:20 am on the following day read: Will BJP's fate change? How Tamil Nadu, other southern states may steer destiny of PM Modi's 'Abki baar 400 paar' goalFor the return journey, the Coimbatore – Chennai Egmore special will depart from the station at 8:40 pm on April 19 and 21. It will reach its destination the next day at 10:05 am have been advised to refer to the official notice for more information regarding timings and stoppages of this special train.
