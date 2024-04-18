Australia's New Defense Strategy Already Behind The Times

The backbone of the strategy is perhaps unsurprisingly the nuclear submarine acquisition program under the AUKUS alliance with the US and UK. As time goes on, the submarine program is increasingly dominating defense in terms of ministerial interest, budget allotment, industry development and workforce allocation.

But there are five other“immediate priorities” tacked onto this one very big acquisition:



buying and building long-range missiles

building up northern defense base infrastructure

improving workforce pay and conditions

boosting innovation deepening Indo-Pacific partnerships.

The Integrated Investment Program will mostly be of interest to Australia's defense industry as it tries to gain new multi-year goods and services contracts, as well as state governments keen to have that money spent locally on jobs.

Such a public spending document is a good idea. It was initially introduced by the John Howard government, at least partly to try to keep defense projects on-time through public scrutiny.

Since then, these kinds of investment documents have provided increasingly less information. This may be intended to maintain security, but it also limits the publication's usefulness and the possibility of external critique, somewhat diminishing the accountability for the very large sums of public money spent.

Together, the strategy and investment program will restructure the ADF to be more focused on operations in the waters immediately to Australia's north.

To fund this shift to a more maritime focus, the government has reduced the army's heavier forces, cut a naval project for sea lift ships and delayed buying additional F-35 fighter aircraft.

Nevertheless, over time, the future army will be more mobile and amphibious, the navy's fleet will be modernized, the air force will get sophisticated long-range missiles and the nation's cyber capabilities will be enhanced.

Such changes, though, take time. In ten years, Australia may have just received one second-hand former US Navy nuclear submarine , but little else will have changed from now. This government and its predecessor made various rhetorical statements stressing the need for speed, given the increasing security concerns in the region. However, neither government took actions suggesting such urgency.

Only two weeks before releasing the new documents, Defense Minister Richard Marles quietly signaled that short-term defense improvements were now less needed. He asserted that this kind of focus“lacks wit.”

However, even if the overall defense direction appears logical in design and has supporting budgets laid out, there are still doubts over whether this newly focused ADF is achievable. Military forces are more than hardware. Well-trained people are essential to their effectiveness.

The strategy is pleasingly honest in noting a shortfall of around 4,400 ADF personnel, some 10% of its total workforce. This problem has been long known, but only marginal changes have been made.

Given ADF personnel take many years of training to reach a high standard of combat proficiency, it's unlikely our forces will be back up to their full strength this decade. New equipment is arguably being bought that won't be able to be used as there will be no crews.