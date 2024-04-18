Invaders Drop Three Bombs On Lyman In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian forces attacked Lyman in the Donetsk region with guided bombs and an FPV drone.

The Donetsk Regional Military Administration said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The occupants attacked the city with three UMPB D-30 SM guided missiles and an FPV drone. Fortunately, there were no casualties, but there is destruction. Four private houses, a shop, and outbuildings were destroyed. The administrative building and cars were damaged," the statement said.

All relevant services are working at the site of the shelling, while power grids are being repaired and people are receiving construction materials.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, once again urged residents to evacuate as it is dangerous to remain in the region.

