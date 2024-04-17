Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Announces Study Results For CNM-Au8 As Multiple Sclerosis Treatment Presented At AAN Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., announced that results from a phase 2 Visionary-MS long-term extension (“LTE”) study have been presented at the 2024 American Academy of Neurology (“AAN”) annual meeting. The data, which demonstrates improved clinical, functional and structural outcomes associated with daily oral dosing of CNM-Au8 30 mg. for up to three years of treatment, was presented by Dr. Michael Barnett, MBBS, FRACP, FRCP, PhD, from the University of Sydney. The new long-term results from the clinical trial indicate the repair and remyelinating effects of CNM-Au8 treatment in patients, results that further enhance the trial's findings from the double-blind period of the study. Barnett noted that results from the VISIONARY-MS trial“provide clear impetus” for a definitive phase 3 study.“Observing such a profound clinical benefit with corresponding improvements in physiologic measures utilizing a mechanism that does not target immune system modulation has never been demonstrated in prior multiple sclerosis trials,” said Clene head of medical Dr. Benjamin Greenberg in the press release.“This is a very exciting data set that gives hope to the millions of people who are suffering from this disabling disease.”

About Clene

Inc.

Clene and its wholly owned subsidiary, Clene Nanomedicine, is a late-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational, first-in-class therapy that improves the survival and function of central nervous system cells via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8

is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit

.

