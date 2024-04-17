420 With CNW- Marijuana Biopharmaceutical Company Takes DEA To Court For Hindering Its Cultivation Plans

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) In a fresh lawsuit brought against the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a marijuana company based in Rhode Island, is

seeking to halt an administrative law judge's review

of its application to produce cannabis for research.

The lawsuit contends that DEA director Anne Milgram unlawfully appointed administrative law Judge Teresa Wallbaum. The company argues that...

Read More>>

About CNW420

CNW420 spotlights the latest developments in the rapidly evolving cannabis industry through the release of an article each business day at 4:20 p.m. Eastern – a tribute to the time synonymous with cannabis culture. The concise, informative content serves as a gateway for investors interested in the legalized cannabis sector and provides updates on how regulatory developments may impact financial markets. If marijuana and the burgeoning industry surrounding it are on your radar, CNW420 is for you! Check back daily to stay up-to-date on the latest milestones in the fast -changing world of cannabis.

To receive SMS alerts from CNW, text

CANNABIS to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CannabisNewsWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

...

CannabisNewsWire is powered by

IBN