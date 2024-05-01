Rockwell Automation Unveils Plans For New Manufacturing Facility In Chennai By H1 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, May 1 (KNN) Rockwell Automation, the global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, unveiled plans on Tuesday to open a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Chennai, India.

Slated to commence operations in the first half of 2025, the 98,000-square-foot facility in Oragadam will generate approximately 230 employment opportunities by the end of the inaugural year, with provisions for future expansion.

Notably, this new manufacturing hub will be situated in close proximity to Rockwell's existing CUBIC facility, fostering synergies and enhancing supply chain agility across the Asia Pacific region, according to a company statement.

Tamil Nadu's Industries Minister, TRB Rajaa, hailed the investment as a testament to the state's robust manufacturing capabilities and its ability to attract significant global investments.

“The new Rockwell facility, located in Oragadam, will enhance the region's manufacturing ecosystem even more,” Rajaa remarked, adding,“This is just the beginning of a stream of new AdvTech investments Tamil Nadu is going to witness in the advanced manufacturing sector in the coming years.”

Dilip Sawhney, Managing Director of Rockwell Automation India, emphasised the strategic significance of the location, stating,“We selected this site because we can create synergies with our existing CUBIC facility and increase agility and productivity in the region. We're excited about building our presence in India, optimising our manufacturing on a global scale, and enhancing the future of industrial operations in this growing market.”

India, boasting the world's fifth-largest and fastest-growing large economy, continues to exert a profound influence on the global economic landscape, particularly in the realms of trade, investment, and innovation.

Rockwell's strategic expansion was catalysed by the state government's interactions with the company's Chief Executive Officer, Blake Moret, at the TN Pavilion during the Davos summit in January 2024.

(KNN Bureau)