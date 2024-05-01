Beggars Earn Rs 20,000 A Day Near Colombo Traffic Lights : Police Notice For Drivers

(MENAFN- NewsIn) April 30 (NewsWire) – Sri Lanka Police has requested the public to refrain from giving money to beggars near junctions and colour lights in and around Colombo.

Traffic Police Chief DIG Indika Hapugoda said traffic congestion, damage to vehicles, and injuries to beggars via road accidents were occurring as a result of giving money to beggars.

He further said that measures are being taken to eliminate beggars from junctions and colour lights in the vicinity of Colombo, adding that Police officers in uniform as well as in civil attire have been stationed near traffic lights for this purpose.

Stating that these were part of measures to eliminate beggars in prominent areas, he pointed out that beggars could be eliminated if vehicle drivers and passengers refrained from giving money.

DIG Indika Hapugoda announced that steps have been taken to inform drivers of the new measures through video messages in all three languages, Sinhala, Tamil, and English.



When offered employment with an earning of between Rs. 2500 to 3000 per day, the beggars had rejected the offer, stating that they earn between Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 per day by begging, he said.



DIG Hapugoda further said that 94 beggars were arrested and produced in court over the last week, but they were released after being imposed a fine as they cannot be remanded for long periods.



He pointed out that some beggars engage in begging as full-time employment as most of them are severely addicted to drugs, and steps have been taken to rehabilitate such individuals.

