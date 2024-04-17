Top Events On April 18: Amit Shah In Gujarat, Nadda's Poll Rally In Assam, Electoral Bonds Hearing, IPL 2024, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events on April 18: India is all set to witness various political, legal, sports and technological events on April 18. These events include Amit Shah and JP Nadda's Lok Sabha poll campaigns, Rahul Gandhi's public meeting, electoral bond scheme hearing in Supreme Court, IPL 2024, and more. Take a look at detailed events below,

- Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold roadshows in several parts of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar today, before filing his nomination papers at the Gandhinagar electorate for the Lok Sabha elections beginning on April 19.

- BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold an election rally in Assam's Kokrajhar on Thursday to support NDA candidate Jayanta Basumatary for the general elections.

- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold three public meetings in Kannur, Palakkad, and Kottayam in Kerala as a part of the party's Lok Sabha election campaign.

- The Gazette notification has been issued for the 4th phase of general elections. Polling will take place for 96 Lok Sabha seats across 10 states Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jammu and Kashmir. Voting for the 4th phase will be conducted on May 13 from 7:00 an to 6:00 pm.- The Supreme Court of India will pronounce its verdict on petitions challenging the validity of electoral bonds scheme today, April 18. The electoral bonds scheme, introduced by the central government on January 2, 2018, was pitched as an alternative to cash donations made to political parties to bring transparency in political funding.

- The National Esports Championships 2024 will kickstart on April 18 and the online qualifiers will play in double-elimination format. The registrations for the NESC 2024 which will lead to the Worlds Esports Championships (WEC) took place till April 15. It is scheduled to be organised in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

- Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will clash on April 18 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mohali for the IPL 2024 match. PBKS, having won two out of six matches, are at number seven on the points table at the moment.- Nothing is all set to launch two new audio products - the Nothing Ear and the Northing Ear (a) - in India and globally today, April 18.



