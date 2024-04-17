Seven Terrorists Infiltrating Pakistan From Afghanistan Killed In Clash: Military

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani security forces, last night, claimed to have killed seven terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said that, the terrorists were trying to infiltrate the Afghan-Pakistan border, in the North Waziristan district of Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged and after an intense fire exchange, all seven territories were killed. A large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was also recovered,” said the ISPR.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed, to securing its borders and eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country,” said the military.– NNN-APP