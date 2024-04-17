Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT - Kuwaiti Minister of Justice and Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Faisal Al-Ghareeb said Kuwait attaches great importance to combatting human trafficking through laws and legislation that include deterrent penalties and protect victims' rights.

ABU DHABI - Kuwait declared updating its renewable energy goals and enhancing strategies of energy efficiency, affirming its outstanding role for a zero-carbon future in line with continued commitments to sustainability and renewable energy.

LONDON - Kuwait presented in a panel discussion in London its vision, vital projects, and the opportunities it offers to foreign investors, in an effort to attract British private sector's investors.

KUWAIT - A training course for 32 doctors and anesthesia specialists, held in cooperation between the Kuwait Red Crescent Society and the British Charitable Trust David Nott, concluded today before heading to the Gaza Strip.

KUWAIT - Minister of State for Youth Affair and Minister of State for Communications Affairs Dawod Marafi said that Kuwait technical complex for entrepreneurship will build the capacity of Kuwaiti entrepreneurs in the technological and technical areas.

KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) launched a unified electronic commerce platform for the oil sector to facilitate and develop relations between the corporation and its subsidiaries on one hand and its partners inside and outside on the other.

ABU DHABI - Kuwait's male and female taekwondo players continued victories at the First Youth GCC Games adding 11 medals to their tally.

DOHA - Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani warned that his country is re-evaluating its role as a mediator in talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and mutual release of hostages.

RAMALLAH - Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and opening of all border crossings to step up the flow of humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged Strip.

RAMALLAH - The Palestinian Presidency condemned the US envoy to the UN's statements on disapproving Palestine's full UN membership.

TEHRAN - Director of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said there are currently 120 International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors monitoring the country's nuclear activities. (end)

