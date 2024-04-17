Azerbaijan To Prepare Action Plan On Election Of Shusha As Youth Capital Of OIC - Order

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order outlining measuresrelated to the designation of the city of Shusha as the "YouthCapital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation” for 2024.

At the 11th meeting of the Executive Council of the IslamicCooperation Youth Forum, held on November 10, 2023, in the Turkishcity of Istanbul, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, Shusha, wasunanimously selected as the 10th host city of the InternationalProgram of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation "Youth Capital2024".

According to the presidential Order, the Cabinet of Ministers ofthe Republic of Azerbaijan is assigned to prepare and execute anAction Plan regarding the designation of Shusha as the "YouthCapital of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation" for 2024, andto address other issues arising from this order.