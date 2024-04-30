French Teen Killed By Afghan Citizen Far-Right Criticizes Immigration Policy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Following the killing of a French teenager by an Afghan migrant in the city of Châteauroux, some far-right figures in France expressed concerns about the increasing number of criminal migrants in the country.

These politicians attribute the rise in crime to lax immigration policies and harshly criticize them.

Jordan Bardella, the leader of the far-right National Rally party, stated in a video that uncontrolled immigration policy“brings predators into our homes and jeopardizes our security and freedoms.”

French media reported that a French teenager was killed on Saturday, April 27th, by a teenage Afghan of the same age.

The prosecutor of Châteauroux stated that the motive for the attack had no connection to Islam and was not religiously motivated.

According to the newspaper Parzin, witnesses said the altercation began after“racist” remarks were made by Matthis (the victim).

After a verbal argument and scuffle, the Afghan teenager attacked Matthis with a knife.

Police said the Afghan assailant had previously been pursued for theft and was released thereafter. Marine Le Pen, the current leader of the National Rally party, also said,“Will several of our children lose their lives because of this foolish immigration policy?”

Eric Ciotti, leader of the Republican party, also responded to the incident, saying,“There is no forgiveness for him; his punishment is a prison and a plane ticket, deportation”

