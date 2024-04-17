Israeli Occupation Army Withdraws From Nuseirat Refugee Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, April 17 (KUNA) -- The Israeli occupation army's vehicles retreated from north of Nuseirat refugee camp, central the Gaza Strip, one week after launching a ground incursion, and committing a chain of massacres against Palestinian people in the camp.

The Israeli occupation army committed a crime against humanity in some areas in the camp, killing and wounding 520 people, in addition to the destruction of more than 13,000 housing units in a week, the government's media bureau in Gaza said.

The occupation aggression killed 75 people, wounded 348 others, in addition to the reported missing of 100 persons, it added in a news statement.

The bureau condemned, in the strongest terms, the crime committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian civilians and housing neighborhoods.

It urged all international and UN organizations to deplore this crime, which has been repeatedly committed in the Strip since the start of the war of genocide against Palestinians.

The bureau further appealed to the world's countries to press the Israeli occupation to halt this genocide and these continued crimes against children, women and civilians for the 7th month in a row.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation army announced the end of its military operations north of the camp, but continued shelling of some other parts of the densely-populated Strip.

According to health authorities in Gaza, the Israeli occupation attacks have led so far to the martyrdom of 33,899 people and the injury of 76,664 others since October 7th. (end)

