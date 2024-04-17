Gamesir Launches Highly Anticipated Nova Series Worldwide: Two Next-Generation Controllers Destined To Present Unrestricted Gaming Experiences

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



GameSir Nova and Nova Lite officially unveiled in global markets Next-generation devices feature cutting-edge capabilities and features; promise to take gaming exploits to the next level.

Dubai, UAE: GameSir, a leading innovator in gaming peripherals, today announced the official worldwide release of its newest controller series – the highly anticipated Nova Series featuring the GameSir Nova and GameSir Nova Lite.

Two next-generation devices with cutting-edge capabilities and a raft of key features, the GameSir Nova and Nova Lite promise to empower users during gameplay and take gaming exploits to the next level.

Explore unrestricted gaming experiences with GameSir Nova:

Billed as 'the ultimate multi-platform gaming controller', the GameSir Nova offers unrestricted gaming experiences with its cross-platform adaptability. Compatible with Android, Switch, Steam, PC, and iOS devices, this fabulous controller enables users to conquer their games with style, precision, and incredible performance.

The GameSirTM Hall Effect anti-drift sticks are engineered for increased consistency and smoothness during gameplay with specially optimized algorithms, stylish RGB circles come with personalized lighting effects for unique gaming experiences, and tri-mode connectivity makes for unparalleled hassle-free flexibility with three connectivity options (Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and Wired).

Additionally, the GameSir Nova supports Switch, Dinput, Xinput, Arcade, and MFi as a truly versatile controller, holding the keys to ultimate gaming experiences with less latency, motion control, programmable macro back buttons, and dual actuators for strong and subtle vibrations. The controller is also available in retro white and neon teal.

Nova Series expanded: Introduction GameSir Nova Lite:

Much like its fellow Nova Series device, the GameSir Nova Lite promises to deliver next-level gaming experiences – empowering users throughout gameplay conquests. Exactly like the GameSir Nova, this innovation comes with the same multi-platform compatibility, GameSirTM Hall Effect anti-drift sticks for maximized performance, and tri-mode connectivity with Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and Wired.

Another standout component is the turbo function for faster response. The Nova Lite features a 20Hz Turbo function with customizable buttons, meaning gamers have a convenient way to enhance immersive gameplay. Additionally, greater control is assured thanks to the multi-function M button that enables users to seamlessly adjust such as vibration intensity, switch modes, stick's dead zone and interchange key value various settings. Gamers also have the option to choose between two colors – Stellar White or Space Purple – with the device catering to every gaming requirement at a super-affordable price.

Commenting on the global launch, Betta Core, CEO, GameSir, said:“After many months of behind-the-scenes planning and preparation, we're thrilled to officially release the Nova Series across international markets. A series sure to be embraced and enjoyed by gaming enthusiasts far and wide, we're particularly excited because the GameSir Nova and Nova Lite perfectly complement our vision to empower every individual during gameplay and expand the boundary of joy. With the Nova Series now available, we can't wait to see the reaction and reception from the worldwide gaming community. For sure, these innovations will meet every expectation.”

GamerSir Nova: Tech specs:



Working Platform: Switch, Android, iOS, PC, Steam

Connection: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and wired connection

ABXY Buttons: Membrane

Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Analog Triggers: No, hair triggers for faster response

Rumble Motors: Yes, one actuator in each grip

Back Buttons: Yes, 2 mappable Back Buttons

Battery: 1200mAh

Colorway: Retro White or Neon Teal

Product Size: 155*104*61 mm / 6.10*4.09*2.40 in Net Weight: 217g / 0.48 lbs

GameSir Nova Lite: Tech specs:



Working Platform: PC, Steam, Android, iOS, Switch

Connectivity: Bluetooth, 2.4GHz, and wired connection

Battery: 600mAh

6-Axis Gyro: Yes

ABXY Buttons: Membrane

Hall Effect Sticks: Yes

Analog Triggers: Yes

Rumble Motors: Yes, one motor in each grip

Colorway: Stellar White or Space Purple

Product Size: 155*104*61 mm / 6.10*4.09*2.40 in Net Weight: 205 g / 0.45 lbs

