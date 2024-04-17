Copper And Copper Work In Kashmir

Copperwork in Kashmir is of different types which include

Padri

(copper objects made completely by engraving on them),

Kandkari

(intricate designs crafted on copper objects), Shafaqdaar

(cut-work),

Kamii Khanith

(objects made complete by engraving on them shallowly.) (An Interview with Zareef Ahmad Zareef.)

Copper utensils in use for centuries include

Tash-Naar

(a pair of copper items used for washing hands),

Samovar

(a metal urn),

Chai-Naar

(a tea-pot)

Daeg

(a big pot-like object made from copper), jugs,

Traem/Sarpopsh

(Traem is a round plate-like copper item used to eat rice in;

Sarposh

– a conical copper artefact that covers it),

Ezbandh-Sooz

(an incense burner) and so forth. (An Interview with Zareef Ahmad Zareef.)

Interestingly, roofing at certain places of the Jamia Masjid was also done using copper in 1955. People would also attach a layer of copper on the roofs of their houses in Kashmir. (An Interview with Zareef Ahmad Zareef.)

Practitioners Speak: Personal Interview with an Artisan

It first comes in the form of rectangular-and-round sheets of copper. Rectangular sheets are used to make items such as

Samovar

(a metal urn made of copper), Steamers, and Water-containers. And circled sheets are used to make utensils like

Toor

(a copper item bulged inwards with a base, which is used to keep delicacies in),

Kenz

(a copper item which is used by Kashmiri women to eat rice in) and several other small items.

Firstly, these sheets of copper are marked with a sharp object, and then they are cut into small chunks of copper: spoons need a certain cutting of copper sheets;

Samovar

needs a different cutting of copper sheets, and so is the case with the other copper items.

A large number of families give copperware to their daughters as part of the dowry.

Let's take a look at how

Toor

is made: the artisan makes a rough draft of it on a sheet of copper with a stylus, then it's accordingly cut with a sharp instrument (quite similar to scissors), which is used manually. These small chunks of copper are then formed into a

Toor

by affixing it with the material having adhesive features, followed by heating it in a furnace to the point the adhesive material dissolves into the copper and creates a durable bond.

After acquiring its desired shape, it's hammered. Hammering gives the object a strong edge. And when the object is crafted, it is tied to a machine which moves circularly at bullet speed. The machine is used to clear the thick layers of dirt off the finished objects of copper. The machine is firmly installed in a certain place in a factory. A handle, on the other hand, sharp at the tip, is pointed at the copper object (which keeps on moving circularly as a result of tying it to the machine) to clear the dirt, without any damage done to the object in discussion. This machine is locally known as

Charakh, the cleaner, who operates the machine,

Charakhdar.

After the copper object is done, it's cleaned further with water. The artisan then dries it, resulting in it acquiring a smooth and shiny finish. All circular copper articles – hollow in their structure – are to be

Charakhed. As a copper item rotates with the machine, its inner surface remains exposed for cleaning. The other copper objects of varying shapes and sizes are cleaned by washing them with a brush, using a solution of water and sulphuric acid.

Thereafter design-makers, who adorn the copperware with intricate carvings, come into the picture. There are different designs that the craftsmen are skilled at creating, and some of them are as follows:

Naqashi: It's the art of carving copper objects with chisels and hammers to create intricate designs on them. This design is inspired by Islamic art and architecture which feature floral and geometrical designs. It can be seen on a Kashmiri Toor (a utensil which is used to keep the Kashmiri delicacies in), Samovar (urn made of copper) and so forth.

Tracing: It's the technique of creating designs on a sheet of paper, and then the sheet of paper is traced on a sheet of copper using the stylus. Thereafter the traced piece of copper is carved using chisels and hammers, resulting in a beautiful design.

Embossing: It's the art of creating designs on copper by hammering it from the back. Some trays bear this technical work on them.

Engraving: This is the art of engraving a copper object with a burin to create a design. Then the design is filled with ink to give it a nice, soothing and cultural look.

Filigree work: It's a process of twisting and bending thin strips of copper to make intricate designs. Examples of which are some of the ear-shaped handles of trays.

Kalai (nickel coating) is an integral part of a copper object. It's finally done to the copper object to make it look clean. It's believed – and backed by science as well – that eating in copperware not coated with nickel causes health issues. As a matter of the acidic foods that the copper is reactive to. That nickel-coating doesn't let the small remnants of copper creep into the food. In Kashmir copperware was used by Muslims and brass by Hindus. Muslims would go for nickel-coating and Hindus for brush-cleaning.

Expert Speaks

His name is Ghulam Qadir Baba. His copper shop is located at Zainakadal. He has been selling and making objects of copper for a long time. Copperwork has been his ancestral occupation. He makes many copper items such as

Samovar

(a metal urn),

Toeer

(a small copper item in which Kashmiris keep delicacies),

Thalbana

(a copper item in which Kashmiris eat rice),

Traem-Sarpoosh

Tash-Naaer,

plates, tumblers, spoons, water-containers and so forth.

Copperwork is no easy task. It needs one to have a strong grasp of the minute details of it. You need to be trained first for a period of 20 years to become adept at crafting such artefacts. Unlike Dairy Farming, copperwork is a profession of skilled people. Those who make copper objects are called

Thanthur. And those who carve intricate designs on a certain copper article are called

Naqshgaar.

Thanthur

is derived from the word

Thathyaar,

which is used in Persia. This little tweaking to the word occurred due to the local dialect of Kashmir: as in

Sulaa

(nickname) for Sultaan. There are several other objects made of either aluminium or steel, challenging copperware and its makers. Be that as it may, copperwork has continued and is fairly preferred by the people so far.

In the past, due to the paucity of human innovation, which is to say, machines,

Charakhing

was done using hands. Machines came later. This sped up the production process and reduced human labour.

However, there is an increase in the number of variegated machines that make copperware. It's not good. We hammer copper constantly, the machines do it in a single blow. The copperwares we make by using our hands are strong.

We should keep this tradition of making copper objects using our hands alive.

