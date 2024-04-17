LG Provides Financial Assistance

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Reaching out to the families who lost their dear ones in the tragic boat capsize incident at Gandabal area of Batwara on Tuesday, the Lieutenant Governor-led administration provided financial assistance to the families of the deceased and those who sustained injuries in the incident.
As a gesture of support, the next of kin of the deceased were provided an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 each was given to the four injured individuals.ADVERTISEMENT
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that the LG is actively monitoring the situation and has announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and the injured.
Sinha on Tuesday had said that he was grieved by the boat capsizing, which claimed the lives of its occupants.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said,“I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work.” Read Also Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Search Operation Enters Day 3 Srinagar Boat Tragedy Draws Attention To Over 15 Unfinished Bridges In Kashmir
“Administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground,” he added in a post on X.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN17042024000215011059ID1108107781
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.