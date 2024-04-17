LG Provides Financial Assistance

As a gesture of support, the next of kin of the deceased were provided an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh each, while Rs 50,000 each was given to the four injured individuals.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that the LG is actively monitoring the situation and has announced financial assistance for the families of the deceased and the injured.

Sinha on Tuesday had said that he was grieved by the boat capsizing, which claimed the lives of its occupants.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he said,“I am deeply grieved by the loss of lives due to a boat accident in Srinagar. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & I pray to the Almighty to give them strength to withstand this immense loss. Team of SDRF, Army & other agencies are carrying out relief & rescue work.”

“Administration is providing all possible help to the bereaved families who have lost their near and dear ones and medical facilities to those who have been injured. Marcos teams have also been alerted. I am constantly monitoring the situation and guiding the team on the ground,” he added in a post on X.

