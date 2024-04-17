25-Year-Old Police Lieutenant Killed In Russian Missile Attack On Chernihiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Police lieutenant Alina Mykolaiets is among those killed in a Russian missile strike in Chernihiv.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The 25-year-old police officer was at home on sick leave at the time of the attack.
"The police officer received a fatal shrapnel wound. Alina Mykolaiets was 25... She had been serving in the police since June 2023 as an inspector of the Patrol Police Response Unit of the Chernihiv District Police Department. Our sincere condolences to all the families and friends of the victims of the Russian attack. Eternal memory," the statement said.
As of 3:40 p.m., 15 people were reported dead and 61 injured, including three children. There is information about six missing persons.
Social infrastructure facilities, an educational institution, a hospital, and 16 residential high-rise buildings in one of the city's neighborhoods were damaged.
