93Rd Qatari Aid Plane For Gaza Arrives In Egypt

El Arish: A Qatar Armed Forces' aircraft carrying 26 tonnes of assistance arrived today, April 17, in El Arish city of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

The aid bound for Gaza include relief essentials provided by Qatar Fund for Development and Qatar Charity, bringing the total number of aid aircraft to 93.

The aid comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's unwavering support for the Palestinian brothers and its full support for them in their ongoing challenging humanitarian conditions.