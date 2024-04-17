Karim Gabr Inaugurates 7Th International Conference Of BUE's Faculty Of Media

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Seventh International Conference of the Faculty of Media at the British University in Egypt (BUE), titled“Media Economic Models in the Digital Age: Trends and Challenges,” was inaugurated by prominent Egyptian journalist and media figure Karam Gabr, who serves as the Chairperson of Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation.



The conference brought together 25 researchers and experts from Egypt, the United Kingdom, Italy, and the United States to discuss the evolving landscape of media economics in the digital era.

In his opening remarks, Gabr highlighted the significance of the conference in light of the ongoing digital transformation and the challenges facing both traditional and digital media industries. He emphasized the efforts of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation in developing innovative ideas and solutions to assist Egyptian and Arab media in their digital transformation journey.



He also stressed the importance of preserving Egypt's national identity and culture while remaining open to global influences. Gabr advocated for positive and productive engagement with foreign cultures while upholding national and Arab identity through the production of Arabic content that respects the values of religion and Egyptian culture, and that effectively resonates with and influences younger generations.

Mohamed Loutfi, President of the British University in Egypt, and Mohamed Shoman, Dean of BUE 's Faculty of Communication and Mass Media, welcomed Gabr and underscored the importance of the conference.

Loutfi aligned the conference with the university's strategic commitment to Egypt's sustainable development goals, emphasizing the centrality of students in the university's educational and research endeavours, as well as in its various activities. He affirmed the university's dedication to providing exceptional education and preparing a new generation equipped with knowledge and awareness to effectively contribute to development and progress in the context of the New Republic.

Shoman, in his address, emphasized the significance of examining diverse media economic models and selecting those that align with the Egyptian societal context.



He cautioned against blindly adopting subscription-based models for accessing media content, as they might not align with Egypt's national objectives of disseminating awareness and knowledge among citizens. Shoman advocated for negotiations with major internet companies like Google and Facebook to ensure that Egyptian media outlets receive a fair share of advertising revenue, as has been implemented in Australia and some European countries.

Adel Saleh, Vice Dean of the Faculty, proposed exploring new employment opportunities for media graduates centred around digital media models. He also stressed the role of media faculties in contributing to the development and experimentation of innovative economic models in the real-world market.

The conference featured presentations by 25 researchers and experts from six Arab and African countries, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Italy.



Prominent Egyptian participants included Ibrahim Abu Zeidri, President of the Arab Producers Union; journalist Saeed Abdel-Azeem, former Chairperson of Dar Al-Maaref; journalist Hussein Abd Rabo, Chairperson of the Alborsa and Daily News; content producer Nour Hassan; Nada Abdel-Allah; Sondos Adel; Nada El-Hadi; Daniel Batista; Mokhtar Deloni; Melissa Peroni; Joseph Oldham, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies at the Faculty of Media; Nicholas Sidoni; Angelos Zoni; Jason Lee; and Elki Wiesmend.

The two-day conference concluded with the issuance of a set of recommendations to assist media outlets in addressing funding shortfalls, navigating the challenges of the digital age, and countering the dominance of social media platforms.