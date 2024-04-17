Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Discussion Session With Prime Minister Of Romania

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani held Wednesday an official discussion session with Prime Minister of Romania Marcel Ciolacu, who is visiting the country.

During the session, they discussed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them. They also discussed the developments in the region and ways for de-escalation and calm, particularly in ending the war in the Gaza Strip.

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized during the session that Qatari-Romanian relations are characterized by mutual trust and have witnessed significant development, especially in economic, commercial, and investment fields, in addition to coordination in energy, agriculture, tourism, and information technology sectors.

His Excellency stated that the region is going through sensitive conditions and has witnessed escalation in different ways in recent days, calling on all parties to reduce escalation and avoid slipping the region into a new cycle of conflicts.

His Excellency also urged the international community to shoulder its responsibilities to stop the war and the continuous targeting of the Palestinian people in Gaza, as well as to stop using humanitarian aid as a tool for political blackmail. (QNA)



