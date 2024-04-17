IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Thrash Gujarat Titans’ By Six Wickets, Move To Sixth Place In Points Table

(MENAFN- IANS) Ahmedabad, April 17 (IANS) Cameos from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel and Shai Hope helped Delhi Capitals' thrash Gujarat Titans by six wickets to register a resounding win at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

After Ishant Sharma took two crucial scalps in power-play while Mukesh Kumar shined with 3-14 to lead an impressive bowling show, along with superb bowling to bowl out GT for just 89, DC finished off the chase in 8.5 overs to get a massive boost in net run rate.

The big victory at Ahmedabad sees DC jump from ninth to sixth place in points table and leapfrog GT in the process. Chasing a paltry 90, Fraser-McGurk got going from the word go by lofting Sandeep Warrier for six and four, before slashing twice off Spencer Johnson for the same result.

His short yet cracking knock ended at 20 off 10 balls after flicking to mid-wicket off Johnson. Warrier got his first scalp in the third over with a well-directed bouncer which Prithvi Shaw ballooned to short third man. Porel was delightful in punching, and pulling for a four and two sixes before being castled by Warrier.

Hope nailed his flicks, and flat-bat shots to pick three quick boundaries, before reverse-sweeping to backward point off Rashid Khan. Rishabh Pant continued his impressive time by flat-batting a drive off Noor Ahmed for four, before dancing down the pitch to clear long-off for six.

Sumit Kumar thumped Noor for a brace of fours, second of which came off a bottom-edge, which also turned out to be the winning runs for DC to complete the chase in 53 legal deliveries and see their net run-rate rise from -0.975 to -0.074.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans 89 in 17.3 overs (Rashid Khan 31; Mukesh Kumar 3-14, Ishant Sharma 2-8) lost to Delhi Capitals 92/4 in 8.5 overs (Jake Fraser-McGurk 20; Sandeep Warrier 2-40) by six wickets