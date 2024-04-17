J&K: Property Of Drug Peddler Attached In Shopian

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, April 17 (IANS) J&K Police on Wednesday claimed that they have attached the property of a notorious drug peddler in south Kashmir's district Shopian.

Police said the property which is a double-storey residential house worth Rs 25 lacs measuring 1769.635 Sqft belonging to notorious drug peddler Mahjabeen Banoo resident of Stadium Colony Batapora Shopian, constructed over Shamilat Section 5 land measuring 6.5 marlas.

“The property was identified as illegally acquired property during the course of investigation/enquiry conducted by Shopian Police,” the police said.

Police claimed that the property was prima facie acquired from illicit trafficking in narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances by the drug peddler.