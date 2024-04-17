Transform Your Space with Godrej Interio's Summer Vibe Sale

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, April 17: Each customer has distinctive preferences shaped by their personal style and specific needs which also resonates in their choices of furniture. This has been beautifully captured in the newly launched campaign “Summer Vibe Sale” by Godrej Interio, a business of Godrej & Boyce – the flagship company of the Godrej Group. The series of three films capture Godrej Interio’s wide range of aesthetically designed furniture crafted to suit the needs of modern Indian families, their dynamics, lifestyle, and aspirations, showcasing stories about tailored solutions for personal spaces.



The first film focuses on how consumers today find inspiration everywhere around them including social media and magazines; it showcases a young couple capturing snapshots of furniture inspirations. This journey transitions into them visiting the store, illustrating the seamless fusion of imagination and reality – ‘If it’s on your mind, you will get it at the Godrej Interio store’. The second film provides audiences with a glimpse of the abundant choices and personalisation options available for a sofa at Godrej Interio. From multiple fabric options to various designs and layout choices, customers can choose sofas to suit their preferences. Lastly, the third film invites viewers into the heart of the home - the kitchen. Through a charming vignette, a couple's playful banter over breakfast leads them to the Godrej Interio Kitchen Gallery, where they discover the perfect blend of functionality and aesthetics tailored to their tastes and needs.



Speaking about the films, Sumeet Bhojani, Head of Marketing Communications, Godrej Interio said, "Godrej Interio continues to be an integral part of modern Indian families and their journey towards personalization. We offer our consumers a wide range of furniture catering to their needs. For instance, our latest range of Upmods furniture offers endless customisation possibilities of each component to the consumers. Our latest campaign gives you a glimpse of a varied range of furniture and furnishing solutions that the brand has to offer right from the colours to the material of the furniture. At Godrej Interio, we firmly believe in empowering customers to create spaces that reflect their unique personalities. Through these films, we invite viewers to embark on a journey of discovery and creativity with us. This approach has enabled us to build and maintain the love and support of consumers for over a century.”



Ayan Chakraborty, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Contract Mumbai, shares the inspiration behind the commercial, “Summer is a great season and a reason to refresh our homes, also because the new year is celebrated across many states in the country. The Godrej Interio Summer Vibe campaign focuses on kitchens, sofas and other furniture in a series of 3 films. The Indian consumer is both particular and fastidious about her choices when it comes to choosing a kitchen build or furniture and Godrej Interio with its extensive range of designs, materials, colours and configurations delivers on this mindset quite seamlessly.”



The brand has attractive schemes offering 35% off on their range of furniture. The campaign consists of 3 videos and will be available in 5 regional languages - Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, Malayalam, and Tamil in addition to English and Hindi. The film will be promoted on YouTube and the brand’s social media platforms.







