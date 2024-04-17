OSCE Acting Chairperson To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Acting Chairman of the OSCE, Minister of Foreign Affairs ofMalta Jan Borg, will visit Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
It should be noted that Yan Borg will come to Azerbaijan as partof his visit to the South Caucasus.
However, the source did not provide information about the datesof the visit.
