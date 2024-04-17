Smart Air Purifier Market To Surpass USD 17.02 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Growing Health Concerns And Rising Pollution Levels

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



SNS Insider research reveals a booming smart air purifier market driven by increasing awareness of indoor air quality and the detrimental effects of air pollution.

The global Smart Air Purifier Market is poised for significant growth, with a projected market size of USD 17.02 billion by 2031 according to a report by SNS Insider. With the CAGR of 11.95% During forecast Period of 2024-2031.

Some of The Major Key Players in this Report:



Coway Co., Ltd

Dyson Technology Limited

Honeywell International Inc

Levoit

LG Electronics Inc

Xiaomi Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V,

Sharp Corporation

Unilever PLC Winix Inc.

Market Scope:

Smart air purifiers are an advanced technology of traditional air purifiers, offering automatic air purification for multiple users. They integrate with wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, allowing for remote control via smartphone apps. This segment of the air purifier market is experiencing a growing in popularity due to Growing demand for anti-pollution products, as pollution levels rise, the need for solutions to combat indoor air pollution is driving the market for smart air purifiers. The growing of airborne diseases is prompting individuals to adopt air purifiers to safeguard their health. With a growing emphasis on health and well-being, consumers are actively looking for advanced solutions that can efficiently purify indoor air and provide real-time air quality monitoring. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the negative impacts of poor indoor air quality, such as respiratory problems, allergies, and even chronic illnesses. This awareness is driving demand for solutions that can effectively purify indoor air.

Market Analysis:

The smart air purifier market presents exciting opportunities, it also faces challenges, The market is becoming increasingly competitive with various players vying for market share. Differentiation and brand recognition are important for success in this crowded space. Ensuring product quality, reliability, and effective marketing strategies are important to gain consumer trust and loyalty. The release of ozone by some smart air purifiers has creates health concerns, prompting regulatory agencies to implement stricter limitations on their use. Manufacturers are adopting innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and nanotechnology to enhance product functionality and effectiveness. Regular fluctuations in raw material prices necessitate a focus on cost-effective sourcing and production practices.

Increasing disposable income is allowing consumers to invest in health and wellness solutions. Increasing urbanization and industrialization are leading to deteriorating air quality, particularly in developing regions. Growing awareness of the health benefits of clean air is driving consumer adoption. Technological advancements are leading to the development of more efficient and user-friendly smart air purifiers.

Segment Analysis:

Product Type

The dust collector segment holds the dominant market share due to its effectiveness in removing dust particles, allergens, and other airborne contaminants.



Dust Collectors

Fume and Smoke Collectors Others

By Technique

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration remains the most popular technique owing to its ability to capture a wide range of airborne pollutants, including dust, pollen, and smoke.



Activated Carbon Filtration

High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS)

Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation

Ionizer Purifiers Others

End-User

The commercial segment currently holds the largest market share. Businesses are increasingly recognizing the importance of clean air for employee health and productivity, leading to higher adoption rates in commercial spaces.



Residential

Commercial Others

Impact of The Russia-Ukraine War

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and led to volatility in the prices of raw materials like copper, plastic, and carbon fiber, which are essential for the production of smart air purifiers. This poses a challenge to the industry and may lead to price fluctuations for consumers.

Impact of Economic Slowdown

An economic slowdown could potentially dampen consumer spending, impacting the demand for non-essential products like smart air purifiers. However, the long-term health benefits associated with clean air may encourage consumers to prioritize these purchases.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific region currently holds the largest market share due to several factors such as, Rapid urbanization and industrialization leading to deteriorating air quality, Growing disposable income enables consumers to invest in health and wellness solutions, Increasing awareness of the health risks associated with air pollution.

North America region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, due to Stringent air quality regulations promoting adoption of air purifiers, Increasing health consciousness among consumers. Technological advancements leading to innovative smart air purifier features. Government initiatives promoting clean air initiatives., Growing focus on energy efficiency in smart air purifiers.

Key Takeaways:

Rising health concerns and growing awareness of the benefits of clean air are fueling the demand for smart air purifiers across the globe.

Technological advancements like AI and nanotechnology are creating more efficient and user-friendly smart air purifiers, further propelling market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain at the forefront of the smart air purifier market due to a combination of factors Such as incrising disposable income, urbanization, and air quality concerns.

Recent Developments:

April 2023: Xiaomi unveiled its Smart Air Purifier 4, boasting a powerful clean air delivery rate and 360-degree air intake for comprehensive purification.

May 2022: WellAware, a leader in air purifier fleet management, partnered with AirBox Air Purifier to enhance monitoring and control of premium commercial air purifiers.

April 2022: Aura Air, an Israeli air purifier manufacturer, expanded its presence in India by launching IoT-enabled smart air purifiers that provide real-time air quality data for both indoor and outdoor environments.

