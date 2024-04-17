Polish premier sacks official due to weird X post

(MENAFN) Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has taken action against Jacek Protasiewicz, the deputy governor of Lower Silesia, after a series of contentious social media posts, which included derogatory remarks and personal attacks. Protasiewicz, who is affiliated with a political group aligned with the Polish People's Party (PSL), faced dismissal on Monday at the request of the provincial governor.



The controversy unfolded amid the run-off election for the mayor of Wroclaw, the provincial capital, where Protasiewicz engaged in heated exchanges on social media platform X (formerly Twitter). Reports indicate that he directed insults towards critics and engaged in a public discussion regarding a purported romantic involvement with a party activist significantly younger than him.



Protasiewicz's online behavior drew widespread criticism, with accusations of homophobia and inappropriate conduct. He faced backlash for derogatory remarks aimed at journalists and political opponents, prompting calls for his resignation. Activist Oskar Szafarowicz, targeted in Protasiewicz's posts, announced plans to take legal action against the deputy governor for his disparaging comments.



In response to the outcry, the PSL distanced itself from Protasiewicz's remarks, labeling them as inappropriate. However, Protasiewicz defended his actions, asserting his right to express himself on his personal social media account. Despite attempts to mitigate the fallout, the provincial governor's office clarified that Protasiewicz's views were his own and did not reflect the official stance of the government.



The incident underscores the challenges faced by public officials in navigating social media platforms and the repercussions of controversial online behavior. Protasiewicz's dismissal highlights the importance of accountability and professionalism in public office, with calls for adherence to ethical standards and decorum in both public and private spheres.

