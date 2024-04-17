Birla Open Minds Joins Forces With Rohit Sharma Cricket Academy Crickingdom To Elevate Cricket Programs Within Their Schools

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, India, 17th April 2024: Birla Open Minds Education Pvt Ltd, a leading educational institution that provides a comprehensive solution for children's learning needs from early childhood to Kâ€“12 schooling collaborates with CricKingdom India Pvt. Ltd. to enhance its cricket training programs by opening the CricKingdom Cricket Academy at the school. With this endeavour, they intend to change cricket coaching and create an environment that will support the future growth of upcoming cricket players.



The collaboration between CricKingdom Cricket Academy and Birla Open Minds School is to promote cricket to the grassroots and create a roadmap for the development program. The partnership focuses on providing regular, uniform, and efficient coaching to maximize results for prospective cricket players.



Mr. Nirvaan Birla, MD, Birla Open Minds Education Pvt Ltd expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, "Through this alliance, we aim to provide unparalleled opportunities for cricket enthusiasts at Birla Open Minds School to improve their skills and passion for the sport. Together, we will develop a nurturing environment where every student can thrive, both on and off the field. Our partnership with CricKingdom is a testament to our dedication to encouraging sportsmanship, giving kids the tools they need to realise their full potential."



Bringing a team of sports professionals with national and international track records, CricKingdom India Pvt. Ltd. offers a plethora of experience and expertise to the table. The partnership's importance was underlined by Indian cricket legend and brand ambassador Rohit Sharma, who stated, "We are a group of professional athletes with both national and international accomplishments. Our goal is to provide the best results for our clients by institutionalising sports coaching and making it reliable, uniform, and consistent. This partnership will provide young cricket players worldwide with a platform to develop, practice, and demonstrate their skills by offering them top-notch solutions for everything associated with the game, including coaching and tournament participation."



Parag Dahiwal, of CricKingdom, said, "In an effort to develop student's confidence and competence on and off the pitch, the CricKingdom Cricket Academy at Birla Open Minds School offers a thorough curriculum that guarantees our students are studying the strategies used by professional cricket players. Apart from the traditional coaching programs, the partnership would involve various endeavours such as fee exemptions for impoverished kids, specialised camps, and exchange programs. The academy also intends to encourage women's cricket by providing free and discounted lessons for female students."



With an eye towards the future, Birla Open Minds School and CricKingdom are dedicated to raising cricket awareness around the world. Their objective is to do this in a comprehensive, methodical manner, encompassing Tier 1, 2, 3, and 4 cities in India.





About Birla Open Minds School:



Birla Open Minds is a leading educational institution that provides a comprehensive solution for children's learning needs from early childhood to K-12 schooling. Devoted to educating students for success in an ever-changing world through academic excellence and integrated growth, Birla Open Minds is a symbol of educational excellence in Mumbai and beyond. This is attributed to its innovative teaching methods and dedication to developing well-rounded individuals.





About CricKingdom India Pvt. Ltd.:



CricKingdom is one of the world's first platforms that connects Cricket, Players, Coaches, Students, Academies and Facilities into an integrated ecosystem that drives seamless engagement, interaction, learning and transaction. We are a team of sports professionals with national and international track records. Our focus is to institutionalize sports coaching and make it consistent, uniform and effective, thus delivering optimum outcomes to our customers.

