Delhi Double Murder: Crime Scene Tampered, Family’S Role Being Probed, Say Cops (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) The investigators, probing the mystery behind the murder of brother and sister in east Delhi, claim that the role of all family members is being investigated.

A 30-year-old school teacher, Kamlesh Holkar and her 17-year-old brother Ram Pratap Singh were found dead in east Delhi's Shakarpur area on Wednesday morning and police suspect they were killed using a screwdriver.

“There are a lot of contradictions in the narration given by the family members and it is suspected that the crime scene may have been tampered as well,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta.

The DCP said that the investigators are grilling family members including the husband of the deceased Kamlesh, identified as Shriyansh Kumar (33).

“Police teams are also scanning CCTV cameras in the area to get the clues. The crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams are on the spot to gather the evidence,” said an official privy to the probe.

Police received a call at 10:11 a.m. that there had been a fight and someone was injured at Gali No-3, Shakarpur following which a team was rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, the police came to know that a double murder had been committed and Kamlesh and her brother were found dead.

"Kamlesh worked as a school teacher in Sahibabad, UP and her brother, Ram Pratap Singh, was studying in class 12 and came to his sister's house on April 14 to celebrate his nephew's birthday. The family of the deceased has been informed," said the DCP.

Initial inquiry revealed that there was a fight between Kamlesh and her husband after which the latter was found missing from the house.

"Later, Kumar joined the investigation. The weapon used is suspected to be a screwdriver found near the scene of the crime," the DCP added.