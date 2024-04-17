Vikrant Massey's 12Th Fail To Hit Over 20,000 Screens In China, 8 Years After Aamir Khan's 'Dangal'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail movie, the biopic of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, will soon hit over 20,000 screens in China, the actor told India Today. Vikrant said he will also travel to China for the film's promotion.

“After a long time, something like this happened. I am very really excited about it that... 12th Fail will be released on over 20,000 screens in China. I will travel to China for its promotion. The film makers had been working toward its release in China,” Massey told the news publication.

“There is a huge demand for Hindu cinema in China. The country has given us more than 20,000 screens for the 12th Fail release. China caters to the entertainment industry,” he added.

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan had also travelled to China for the promotion of his blockbusters 'Dangal' in 2016. Besides this, his 2009 film '3 Idiots' also performed well in China.

12th Fail,

a movie about UPSC aspirantsDirected by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on true stories and centers on UPSC aspirants. The movie depicts the difficulties faced by millions of students, who fight giant odds to pass the UPSC entrance exam. It tells the story of Manoj Kumar Sharma, who became an IPS officer despite growing up in poverty on Anurag Pathak's novel, Vikrant dons the role of a young Manoj from Chambal, who aspires to become a police officer. Medha Shankar plays the spouse of Manoj Kumar Sharma, an IRS officer named Shraddha Joshi March, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma was promoted to the rank of inspector general (IG) from deputy inspector general (DIG) in the Maharashtra Police. After getting information about his promotion, he expressed his gratitude to all those who supported him throughout his difficult journey.

“The journey that started from ASP has reached today to become an IG by the order of the Government of India. Heartfelt gratitude to everyone for supporting me in this long journey,\" Sharma had written on X.



